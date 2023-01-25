Saints' co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard expected to interview for Dolphins’ DC position

The Miami Dolphins have requested an interview with New Orleans Saints’ co-defensive coordinator and DB coach Kris Richard per a report by NFLN’s Ian Rapoport.

Another one: #Saints co-defensive coordinator and DBs coach Kris Richard got a request and is expected to interview for the #Dolphins DC job, source said. https://t.co/2mINt4txce — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2023

Richard first joined the Saints staff in 2021 as their DB coach. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator with Ryan Nielsen this season. Prior to coming to New Orleans, Richard was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-2019 as their defensive backs coach and passing-game coordinator. Richard was with the Seattle Seahawks as an assistant DB coach in 2010, CB coach in 2011, DB coach from 2012-2014, then later promoted to their defensive coordinator from 2015-2017.

Richard also joins Ryan Nielsen on the interview train, as Nielsen has already interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings for their defensive coordinator vacancies. So, the Saints could face losing not one but both of their defensive coordinators in the very near future.

