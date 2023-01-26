 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, January 26: Saints defensive coordinator set to interview with Miami

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints’ co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard expected to interview for Dolphins’ DC position - Canal Street Chronicles

The Miami Dolphins are expected to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position.

Conflicting Information Growing for Sean Payton’s Future - Saints News Network

Ian Rapoport believes that, right now, there does not seem like there is “a place for Sean Payton in the coaching world.”

Rob Gronkowski names best fit for Sean Payton as NFL teams line up for ex-Saints HC - Sportskeeda

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has named the Denver Broncos as the team that he believes is the best fit for Sean Payton.

Broncos Insider Shares Intriguing Sean Payton Rumor - The Cold Wire

Insider Benjamin Allbright believes there is a “strong possibility” that Sean Payton returns to television for the 2023 season.

Chris Olave snubbed from AP Rookie of the Year nominations - Canal Street Chronicles

Chris Olave was not named a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Football World Furious With 1 Offensive Rookie Of The Year Snub - The Spun

NFL fans from everywhere, not just Saitns fans, are surprised by Chris Olave not being named a finalst for the AP Offensivre Rookie of the Year.

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive tackle David Onyemata - New Orleans Saints

A look back at David Onyemata’s 2022 season.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...