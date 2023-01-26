Fleur-de-Links, January 26: Saints defensive coordinator set to interview with Miami

The Miami Dolphins are expected to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position.

Ian Rapoport believes that, right now, there does not seem like there is “a place for Sean Payton in the coaching world.”

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has named the Denver Broncos as the team that he believes is the best fit for Sean Payton.

Insider Benjamin Allbright believes there is a “strong possibility” that Sean Payton returns to television for the 2023 season.

Chris Olave was not named a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL fans from everywhere, not just Saitns fans, are surprised by Chris Olave not being named a finalst for the AP Offensivre Rookie of the Year.

A look back at David Onyemata’s 2022 season.

Big thanks to Malcom Roach for teaming up with @JohnFayard to donate $5000 worth of new practice equipment to Fisher High School after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida last year to their school and football program.#Saints pic.twitter.com/cWG534VFVT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2023

A look at some of the top #Saints rookies this season!



By @ErinESummers pic.twitter.com/wx22XoieXg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2023