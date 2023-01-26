Fleur-de-Links, January 26: Saints defensive coordinator set to interview with Miami

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints’ co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard expected to interview for Dolphins’ DC position - Canal Street Chronicles
The Miami Dolphins are expected to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position.
Conflicting Information Growing for Sean Payton’s Future - Saints News Network
Ian Rapoport believes that, right now, there does not seem like there is “a place for Sean Payton in the coaching world.”
Rob Gronkowski names best fit for Sean Payton as NFL teams line up for ex-Saints HC - Sportskeeda
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has named the Denver Broncos as the team that he believes is the best fit for Sean Payton.
Broncos Insider Shares Intriguing Sean Payton Rumor - The Cold Wire
Insider Benjamin Allbright believes there is a “strong possibility” that Sean Payton returns to television for the 2023 season.
Chris Olave snubbed from AP Rookie of the Year nominations - Canal Street Chronicles
Chris Olave was not named a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Football World Furious With 1 Offensive Rookie Of The Year Snub - The Spun
NFL fans from everywhere, not just Saitns fans, are surprised by Chris Olave not being named a finalst for the AP Offensivre Rookie of the Year.
New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive tackle David Onyemata - New Orleans Saints
A look back at David Onyemata’s 2022 season.
Big thanks to Malcom Roach for teaming up with @JohnFayard to donate $5000 worth of new practice equipment to Fisher High School after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida last year to their school and football program.#Saints pic.twitter.com/cWG534VFVT— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2023
A look at some of the top #Saints rookies this season!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2023
By @ErinESummers pic.twitter.com/wx22XoieXg
From NFL Now: As teams line up second interviews, former #Saints coach Sean Payton does not have one lined up. Will all the spots fill up? pic.twitter.com/HG5qCXR3g1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2023
Loading comments...