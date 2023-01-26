 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints DT Malcolm Roach donates football equipment to Fisher High School

Roach surprised the players with the equipment.

By Tina Howell
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach partnered with John Fayard Moving Services to donate $5000 worth of new football equipment to Fisher High School in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the area last year causing devastation to their school and football program. Roach spoke with the players and ran a few drills with their new equipment.

Roach, who is from Baton Rouge, was an undrafted free agent and signed with the Saints in April 2020.

