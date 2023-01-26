Saints DT Malcolm Roach donates football equipment to Fisher High School

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach partnered with John Fayard Moving Services to donate $5000 worth of new football equipment to Fisher High School in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the area last year causing devastation to their school and football program. Roach spoke with the players and ran a few drills with their new equipment.

Big thanks to Malcom Roach for teaming up with @JohnFayard to donate $5000 worth of new practice equipment to Fisher High School after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida last year to their school and football program.

Of course we had to give them a little test run through a few drills!



Of course we had to give them a little test run through a few drills!

Roach, who is from Baton Rouge, was an undrafted free agent and signed with the Saints in April 2020.

