Fleur-de-Links, January 27: Sean Payton spotted with Arizona Cardinals owner

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints DT Malcolm Roach donates football equipment to Fisher High School - Canal Street Chronicles

Malcolm Roach donated more than $5000 worth of football equipment to Fisher High School in New Orleans.

Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans - Vikings Territory

The Saints have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ryan Connelly to a reserve/future deal.

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama tight end - AL

The Saints have signed receiver Kawaan Baker to a reserve/future deal.

Saints sign a new kicker among four reserve/future deals - Yahoo! Sports

In addition to Kawaan Baker and Ryan Connelly, the Saints also signed tight end Miller Forristall and kicker Alex Quevedo to reserve/future deals.

Report: Sean Payton, Owner Michael Bidwell Seen Together Cardinals Facility - Saints News Network

Sean Payton was reportedly seen with Arizona Cardinals owner MIchael Bidwell at the Cardinals’ practice facility.

There was reportedly ‘an issue’ between Sean Payton and the Broncos during his interview - NOLA

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Sean Payton “fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group,” with the Denver Broncos.

Sean Payton says ‘zero truth’ to reported friction with Broncos ownership - Yahoo! Sports

Sean Payton has disputed the report of a clash with the Broncos ownership group.

