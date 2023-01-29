Eagles vs. 49ers: NFC Championship open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in today’s NFC Championship Game. Philly is coming into the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2017 season. San Francisco is returning to the NFC Championship Game for the second-consecutive season, and third time in four years. These are the NFL’s most balanced teams overall, and they will provide as evenly matched an NFC Championship Game anyone could hope for. Here’s to an exciting NFC title game!

Kickoff - 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Network - FOX - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Online Streaming: foxsports.com

Watch the NFC title game along with us!