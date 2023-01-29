 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Bengals: AFC Championship open thread

The AFC Championship Game is here, and the winner moves on to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVII. Join us here for the game!

By Wallace Delery
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

#3 Cincinnati Bengals at #1 Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in today’s AFC Championship Game. This is Kansas City’s fifth-consecutive AFC Championship Game, hosting the conference title each of the last four years, going 2-2 in those games, both losses coming in overtime. This is Cincy’s second-consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game, as well as being the second-consecutive at Kansas City, where they won the AFC title a year ago. We will all be lucky to get as good of a game as we saw a year ago. Here’s to another exciting AFC title game!

Kickoff - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Location - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Network - CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Online Streaming: cbssports.com

Enjoy the AFC title game along with us!

