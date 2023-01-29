Chiefs vs. Bengals: AFC Championship open thread

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in today’s AFC Championship Game. This is Kansas City’s fifth-consecutive AFC Championship Game, hosting the conference title each of the last four years, going 2-2 in those games, both losses coming in overtime. This is Cincy’s second-consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game, as well as being the second-consecutive at Kansas City, where they won the AFC title a year ago. We will all be lucky to get as good of a game as we saw a year ago. Here’s to another exciting AFC title game!

Kickoff - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Location - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Network - CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Online Streaming: cbssports.com

Enjoy the AFC title game along with us!