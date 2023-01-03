Saints look to end season on high note against Panthers

This season has been an up and down battle from start to finish. With the injuries and drama surrounding the starting position of Jameis Winston, to the questionable leadership of Dennis Allen for a few weeks, and all of the injuries that plagued this team all season, one could say the deck was stacked against the New Orleans Saints this year. Thanks to a Green Bay Packers win, the Saints are now out of playoff contention for a second straight season.

With all of that being said, there’s still one game left to be played against the Carolina Panthers who were also knocked out of contention this past weekend. New Orleans will be looking to end their season on a high note by vanquishing their division rival and ride off into the sunset with their heads held high.

Will Jameis Winston start?

Being that this is the final game for this season, one has to wonder if Winston will get a chance to remind the Saints coaching staff why he was the starting QB in the first place. A few snaps from Winston or a full drive wouldn’t hurt anyone. The question here is will Winston want to start given the current state of affairs behind the scenes down there in New Orleans. They haven’t exactly given him the fairest break as of late, time will tell what the team decides to do moving forward in the offseason.

Can the Saints win?

The last time these two teams met up, the Panthers were the team that came away with the victory. They’ll surely be looking for the season sweep against their division rival as the Saints will be looking for the same result. New Orleans has a good chance at beating a Carolina team that has been playing great football as of late but lacks the same level of consistency the Saints have struggled to find all year.

A strong dose of Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and an interception hungry Marshon Lattimore should be enough to hold off the Panthers at home in the dome.

