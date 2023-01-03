 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 3: Saints favored in Week 18

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints News:

Social media reactions to Saints upset win over Eagles - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how NFL fans have reacted to the Saints upset victory in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 8 - New Orleans Saints

The Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers has been set for a noon kickoff on Sunday, January 8th.

Saints Coach Dennis Allen Announces Week 18 QB For Panthers - Saints News Network

Dennis Allen has announced that Andy Dalton will start for the Saints in the Week 18 game.

First look: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints odds and lines - Sportsbook Wire

The Saints are currently favored by 4 points in Week 18.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore starred in return to New Orleans Saints lineup - New Orleans Saints

A look at how Marshon Lattimore’s performance helped the Saints on their way to victory against the Eagles.

Saints earn first-ever New Year’s Day road win. Other stats, facts from victory in Philly - NOLA

The Saints’ Week 17 win was the team’s first-ever road win on New Year’s Day.

Luke Johnson on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | January 2, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Saints reporter for The Advocate Luke Johnson appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

