Fleur-de-Links, January 3: Saints favored in Week 18

New Orleans Saints News:
Social media reactions to Saints upset win over Eagles - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how NFL fans have reacted to the Saints upset victory in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 8 - New Orleans Saints
The Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers has been set for a noon kickoff on Sunday, January 8th.
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Announces Week 18 QB For Panthers - Saints News Network
Dennis Allen has announced that Andy Dalton will start for the Saints in the Week 18 game.
First look: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints odds and lines - Sportsbook Wire
The Saints are currently favored by 4 points in Week 18.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore starred in return to New Orleans Saints lineup - New Orleans Saints
A look at how Marshon Lattimore’s performance helped the Saints on their way to victory against the Eagles.
Saints earn first-ever New Year’s Day road win. Other stats, facts from victory in Philly - NOLA
The Saints’ Week 17 win was the team’s first-ever road win on New Year’s Day.
Luke Johnson on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | January 2, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Saints reporter for The Advocate Luke Johnson appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.
The New Orleans Saints All-Time sack leader.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 2, 2023
A historic day for @camjordan94 #Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/OrBpg6uWS4
January 2, 2023
Starting with the Raiders shutout, the New Orleans #Saints defense has been No. 2 in the NFL in Dropback EPA (vs. the pass) and No. 3 EPA/play. pic.twitter.com/2pYx6M6kzE— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) January 2, 2023
