Saints expected to end season on high note vs Panthers

The playoff hopes for the New Orleans Saints are finally gone after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back to beat the Carolina Panthers last week (plus a few other losses across the league). This week, the Saints are expected to have a chance at revenge against those same Panthers at home in the Dome in the final regular season game of 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 3.5-point home favorites to the division rival Panthers.

After last week saw the return of CB Marshon Lattimore who has missed the majority of the season with a kidney injury, the defense will look to continue their high level of play against a team that has struggled to find an offensive identify after the trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

At this point, all eyes should remain fixated on the 2023 offseason with Saints fans finding solace in the fact that, even with a loss to the Panthers on Sunday, the first round pick given to the Philadelphia Eagles won’t end up being a top 10 selection.

