 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, January 30: Saints lose co-DC to division rival

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: SEP 26 Saints at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Atlanta Falcons hire Saints Co-DC Ryan Nielsen - Canal Street Chronicles

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Saints co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen.

Sean Payton: “I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more” - Pro Football Talk

Sean Payton has said “in the next week we’re going to know a lot more,” because there are still “a handful of things that still are taking place for these coaches and [Sean Payton].”

Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy - Clutch Points

When asked if any head coaching position had it’s doors closed to him, Sean Payton said no.

NFL insider reveals Saints’ massive revised asking price for Sean Payton - Sportskeeda

NFL insider Dov Kleiman released a Tweet claiming that, while Sean Payton is expecting a mid-1st round pick in a trade for him, Mickey Loomis is reportedly seeking 2 first-round picks in exchange for Payton.

Browns Tight End Bolts for Saints in Offseason Move - Heavy

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Miller Forristall has signed a future/reserve deal with the Saints.

Juwan Johnson’s breakout season should not go unnoticed - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at Juwans Johnson’s 2022 season with the Saints.

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Pete Werner - New Orleans Saints

A recap of Pete Werner’s performance in the 2022 season.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...