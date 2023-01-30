Fleur-de-Links, January 30: Saints lose co-DC to division rival

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Saints co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen.

Sean Payton has said “in the next week we’re going to know a lot more,” because there are still “a handful of things that still are taking place for these coaches and [Sean Payton].”

When asked if any head coaching position had it’s doors closed to him, Sean Payton said no.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman released a Tweet claiming that, while Sean Payton is expecting a mid-1st round pick in a trade for him, Mickey Loomis is reportedly seeking 2 first-round picks in exchange for Payton.

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Miller Forristall has signed a future/reserve deal with the Saints.

A look at Juwans Johnson’s 2022 season with the Saints.

A recap of Pete Werner’s performance in the 2022 season.

Check out more photos from the Homecoming of (@Mathieu_Era) from this past season!https://t.co/GlTKhpGyRV pic.twitter.com/nzKYuz47i9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 27, 2023