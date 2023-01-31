 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 31: Cameron Jordan speaks on Ryan Nielsen

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints’ Cameron Jordan Has Message for Ryan Nielsen After Falcons Move - Sports Illustrated

Cameron Jordan says that he is “happy-ish” for Ryan Nielsen, praising his

Cardinals request more head coach interviews, adding competition for Sean Payton - Yahoo! Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with more head coaches, making the position more competitive for Sean Payton.

Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023 - Bleacher Report

The New Orleans Saints are named the best potential landing spot for Derek Carr in 2023.

A pair of former Saints will go to Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs - Yahoo! Sports

Former Saints players fullback Michael Burton and center Austin Reiter are going to the Super Bowl as a part of the Kansas City Chiefs.

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson stresses camaraderie, innovation to make Louisiana its best during keynote speech in Washington - New Orleans Saints

Gayle Benson was the keynote speaker at the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras Economic Development Lunch.

New Orleans Saints to meet with 125 NFL draft prospects at the Senior Bowl - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints are one of the teams present for the Senior Bowl, which will host 125 draft prospects.

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed - New Orleans Saints

A look at the 2022 season of Rashid Shaheed.

