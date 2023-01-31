Saints well represented at the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl kicks off this week in Mobile, Alabama and the New Orleans Saints will be well represented. 4 of their coaching assistants will be in attendance all week working directly with the players. Ronald Curry will handle offensive coordinator duties and D.J. Williams will coach the quarterbacks for the National team and Cory Robinson will coach safeties and Declan Doyle will coach the tight ends for the American team. Also, various Saints personnel will have the chance to interview with all the players in attendance, which gives them their 1st opportunity to get to know some of their prospective draft choices. Last April, the Saints drafted 3 players from the Senior Bowl. (OT Trevor Penning, CB Alontae Taylor and LB D’Marco Jackson)

There's one thing you can bet on: If you're out watching the Senior Bowl in any season, there's a very good chance you're watching one or more of the Saints' draft picks. https://t.co/Wq8kEXMDoJ — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) January 30, 2023

The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, February 4th at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

