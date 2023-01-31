Saints and Broncos agree to send Sean Payton to Denver, per report

The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have agreed on a deal to send Sean Payton to the Broncos. The New Orleans Saints will acquire Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and 2024 2nd-round pick in exchange for Sean Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick.

The #Saints and #Broncos just finalized the deal on compensation and sources say New Orleans gets a first-rounder and an early pick — likely a 2nd rounder — but also give a pick back. Complex deal but now done. Sean Payton will be the #Broncos coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

After weeks of rumors and reports, Sean Payton will be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Payton and Denver will now work out a contract that’s expected to be in the $16-$25M dollar range. The Broncos will end up trading three 1st-round picks, three 2nd-round picks and more to acquire Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. The Saints are now back in the 1st round of the draft.

The Saints did have to give up a future third, but it was a price they were willing to pay. The Saints now own picks 30th in the first round and 41st in the 2nd round, along with the rest of their picks.

Sean Payton, we thank you for bringing a Super Bowl to New Orleans and making the Saints a force year in and out in the NFL. The Who Dat Nation wishes you nothing but the best.

