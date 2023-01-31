Cameron Jordan is heading to his 8th Pro Bowl

The New Orleans Saints legend that is Cameron Jordan can add another Pro Bowl to his Canton worthy resume. Jordan’s agent then Cam himself tweeted that he will be heading to Las Vegas for the new formatted Pro Bowl Games featuring several events like flag football and dodgeball. Jordan finished the 2022 season with 66 total tackles and 8.5 sacks and became the Saints all-time sack leader, passing Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson with 115.5 career sacks spanning back to his rookie season in 2011. Jordan is heading to his 6th straight Pro Bowl going back to 2017.

7 is a lucky number but shooooooot 8… pic.twitter.com/RjSbURWV7Y — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 31, 2023

