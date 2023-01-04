Fleur-de-Links, January 4: Andy Dalton and wife donate to Damar Hamlin charity

New Orleans Saints News:
Sam Darnold Will Start Panthers’ Season Finale at New Orleans - All Panthers
Sam Darnold will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Saints in Week 18.
Saints QB Andy Dalton and his wife donate to Damar Hamlin’s foundation - Yardbreaker
Andy Dalton and his wife have donated $3,000 to Damar Hamlin’s charity.
New Orleans Saints Offseason Plan - Last Word on Sports
A look at what the Saints’ offseason plan entails.
Eagles’ Miles Sanders Sounds Off on Lack of Touches, Dismisses Saints - Heavy
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sander says that the Eagles lost due to “all self-inflicted wounds,” saying the Saints did “nothing special,” in their victory over the Eagles.
New Orleans doctor who works for Saints discusses Damar Hamlin situation - Yahoo! News
Saints doctor Jeffrey Kuo discusses the Damar Hamlin situtation.
Watch all 115.5 Cam Jordan sacks to become Saints’ sack leader - New Orleans Saints
A compliation of all of Cam Jordan’s sacks.
Emerging stars fueled upset of Eagles, are carrying Saints during their three-game winning streak - NOLA
A look at how emering stars like Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson have helped the Saints sustain their current winning streak.
Our prayers are with Damar Hamlin, his loved ones, and the entire Bills organization https://t.co/IyUU7oXMPM— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 3, 2023
For Damar Hamlin and the @BuffaloBills family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n7UxObTLt8— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2023
Jordan Dalton posted this earlier on Instagram. JJ and Andy Dalton donated $3,000 to Damar Hamlin’s fundraiser. $5.3 million has now been raised overnight, which includes significant donations from Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/1LwiPyi8SW— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 4, 2023
