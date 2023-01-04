 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 4: Andy Dalton and wife donate to Damar Hamlin charity

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Sam Darnold Will Start Panthers’ Season Finale at New Orleans - All Panthers

Sam Darnold will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Saints in Week 18.

Saints QB Andy Dalton and his wife donate to Damar Hamlin’s foundation - Yardbreaker

Andy Dalton and his wife have donated $3,000 to Damar Hamlin’s charity.

New Orleans Saints Offseason Plan - Last Word on Sports

A look at what the Saints’ offseason plan entails.

Eagles’ Miles Sanders Sounds Off on Lack of Touches, Dismisses Saints - Heavy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sander says that the Eagles lost due to “all self-inflicted wounds,” saying the Saints did “nothing special,” in their victory over the Eagles.

New Orleans doctor who works for Saints discusses Damar Hamlin situation - Yahoo! News

Saints doctor Jeffrey Kuo discusses the Damar Hamlin situtation.

Watch all 115.5 Cam Jordan sacks to become Saints’ sack leader - New Orleans Saints

A compliation of all of Cam Jordan’s sacks.

Emerging stars fueled upset of Eagles, are carrying Saints during their three-game winning streak - NOLA

A look at how emering stars like Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson have helped the Saints sustain their current winning streak.

