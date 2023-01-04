FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Commemorative Super Bowl Bobblehead

The 2022 NFL season wasn’t the one Saints fans had hoped for, but the team remained competitive through December. There will likely be significant changes to the roster and likely the coaching staff to try and get the Saints back into the postseason and eventually to win their second Super Bowl Championship.

FOCO recently released a collection of Commemorative NFL Super Bowl Champion Bobbleheads to celebrate each teams that has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Of course, included in this collection is one for the New Orleans Saints. The bobbleheads feature a commemorative player in an action pose atop a thematic Super Bowl Champions base. The Saints version has multiple Saints logos across the body and head, as well as the Super Bowl 20 logo that they won.

Like all FOCO’s bobbleheads, the ones in this collection are handmade and hand painted. It stands at 8in tall making it the ideal addition to any Saints fans collection or desk. It also retails for $70 and is limited to just 323 units. Don’t wait to add the New Orleans Saints Commemorative Super Bowl Bobblehead to your collection now!