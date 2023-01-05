Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17. Jordan had 3 sacks on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and now holds the record as the franchise’s all-time sack leader, currently with 115.5 sacks.

Congrats to @CamJordan94 on being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week! #Saints pic.twitter.com/JiFh3jQrYy — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2023

This is the 5th time in his career that Jordan has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. That ties him with former Saints LB Rickey Jackson for the most in Saints franchise history.

Congratulations Cam!!

