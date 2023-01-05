 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 5: Saints running back placed on IR

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints News:

FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Commemorative Super Bowl Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles

FOCO has released bobbleheads to commemorate teams that have won the Super Bowl, including a bobblehead for the Saints.

Saints’ Cam Jordan is NFC Defensive Player of the Week - Saints News Network

Cameron Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan earns fifth career NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor - NOLA

The most recent NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor is the 5th one of Cameron Jordan’s career.

11 players listed on the New Orleans Saints Wednesday injury report - WGNO

Paulson Adebo, James Hurst, Juwan Johnson, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat, and Dwayne Washington did not practice on Wednesday, while Justin Evans, Chase Hansen, Taysom Hill, and Ty Summers were limited.

Cluster migraines land Saints running back Dwayne Washington on injured reserve - NOLA

Dwayne Washington has been placed on IR.

Saints should consider these quaterback prospects after first round - Crescent City Sports

Rene Nadeau of Crescent City Sports names Hendon Hooker, Jaren Hall, Cameron Ward, Clayton Tune, Tanner McKee, Max Duggan, Jake Haener, and Tim DeMorat as quarterbacks the Saints should look at after the first round in the 2023 NFL draft.

Rod Walker: Saints players’ thoughts with Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during game - NOLA

Lucas Krull, Andy Dalton, Juwan Johnson, Dennis Allen, and Tyrann Mathieu share their thoughts on Damar Hamlin’s situation.

