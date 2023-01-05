Fleur-de-Links, January 5: Saints running back placed on IR

New Orleans Saints News:
FOCO Releases New Orleans Saints Commemorative Super Bowl Bobblehead - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released bobbleheads to commemorate teams that have won the Super Bowl, including a bobblehead for the Saints.
Saints’ Cam Jordan is NFC Defensive Player of the Week - Saints News Network
Cameron Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17.
11 players listed on the New Orleans Saints Wednesday injury report - WGNO
Paulson Adebo, James Hurst, Juwan Johnson, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat, and Dwayne Washington did not practice on Wednesday, while Justin Evans, Chase Hansen, Taysom Hill, and Ty Summers were limited.
Cluster migraines land Saints running back Dwayne Washington on injured reserve - NOLA
Dwayne Washington has been placed on IR.
Saints should consider these quaterback prospects after first round - Crescent City Sports
Rene Nadeau of Crescent City Sports names Hendon Hooker, Jaren Hall, Cameron Ward, Clayton Tune, Tanner McKee, Max Duggan, Jake Haener, and Tim DeMorat as quarterbacks the Saints should look at after the first round in the 2023 NFL draft.
Rod Walker: Saints players’ thoughts with Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during game - NOLA
Lucas Krull, Andy Dalton, Juwan Johnson, Dennis Allen, and Tyrann Mathieu share their thoughts on Damar Hamlin’s situation.
Congrats to @CamJordan94 on being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week! #Saints pic.twitter.com/JiFh3jQrYy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2023
Andy Dalton on donating to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids and his special bond with the Buffalo Bills’ fanbase pic.twitter.com/gyr7LkrRC6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2023
"A man of faith, a man of God, a fierce competitor on the football field, and a caring individual and human rights activist off the field"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2023
Why @Demario__Davis is our Man of the Year #WPMOYChallenge | #Saints pic.twitter.com/8uDX0sZcbr
