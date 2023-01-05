Fleur-de-Links, January 5: Saints running back placed on IR

FOCO has released bobbleheads to commemorate teams that have won the Super Bowl, including a bobblehead for the Saints.

Cameron Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17.

The most recent NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor is the 5th one of Cameron Jordan’s career.

Paulson Adebo, James Hurst, Juwan Johnson, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat, and Dwayne Washington did not practice on Wednesday, while Justin Evans, Chase Hansen, Taysom Hill, and Ty Summers were limited.

Dwayne Washington has been placed on IR.

Rene Nadeau of Crescent City Sports names Hendon Hooker, Jaren Hall, Cameron Ward, Clayton Tune, Tanner McKee, Max Duggan, Jake Haener, and Tim DeMorat as quarterbacks the Saints should look at after the first round in the 2023 NFL draft.

Lucas Krull, Andy Dalton, Juwan Johnson, Dennis Allen, and Tyrann Mathieu share their thoughts on Damar Hamlin’s situation.

