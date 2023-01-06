Canal Street Chronicles: Week 18 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 18 and the Saints are now 7-9 after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on New Year’s Day at Lincoln Financial Field. Unfortunately, the Saints will miss the playoffs this year so this will be our final bold predictions piece for the season.

Let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Tina:

Chris Olave gets a TD and goes over 1000 yards for the season

Saints finish the season with a 4th straight win

Gregory:

Andy Dalton throws for 300 and two touchdowns

Sam Darnold and DJ Moore carve up the Saints defense

High scoring matchup, first team to 30 wins

Jalen:

Chris Olave finds the end-zone 2x, eclipses 1K for the season

Saints finish the year with 4th straight win behind defense, two turnovers forced

Saints hang up 34+ points

Matt:

Olave and Juwan both score touchdowns

Dalton has a big final game in NOLA

Saints win 4th straight

