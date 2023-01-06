DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 18

Last week’s selections:

This week was ruined almost single-handedly by Mike Evans’ huge week and the fall of the San Francisco 49ers defense. DFS lineups almost had to have Evans and his whopping 51-point week to even place. Last week’s recommendations held up okay, especially if players used funds on players like Austin Ekeler and Evans. But, just like that, the NFL regular season ends this week. It has been an interesting, frustrating, confusing, but amazing season. Countless highs and lows have occurred from surprising teams. DFS has been kind at times, especially lately. Four of the last five weeks have cashed. Let’s end the season on a high note. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 18 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 18 of the NFL regular season

In this last week of the regular season, there are some teams and players with nothing left on the table. Teams fighting for playoffs and players looking to get a new contract are worth watching though. The first player looking to extend his career is New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton($4,800). Dalton and the Saints passing game are in a great matchup this week against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers defense will be missing both of their starting corners. Quarterbacks and receivers will have to be relied upon to win this game, and Dalton is in a prime position to prove he still belongs as a starter in this league.

Another player looking to prove he deserves to be a starter in this league is Zack Moss($5,200). Moss was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this season and has been relied upon after a plethora of Jonathan Taylor injuries. In Moss’s last three games, he is averaging 17 carries per game. This is Moss’s back field, especially for this last game of the season. Moss could be on the trading block, especially by the Colts who will have Taylor back next year. Moss is in a great matchup as well, facing the NFL’s worst rush defense in the last month of football. He will be playing for himself this week and could show out if given his average amount of touches.

There are rumors that the NFL might expand the playoffs for one team this season due to the tragic Monday Night Football game and Damar Hamlin’s injury. If this does happen, the Washington Commanders could have something to play for this Sunday. Sam Howell is getting the start for the Commanders and they face a very susceptible Dallas Cowboys defense. Outside of Trevon Diggs, the Dallas secondary is awful. In the last month, the Cowboys have allowed the third most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Enter Jahan Dotson($4,500) into DFS lineups. Dotson In his last four games, Dotson has received nearly eight targets per game. With this volume, he has accumulated 272 yards and three touchdowns. Dotson is in a perfect spot to try and keep the Cowboys relegated to a wild card playoff spot.

The tight end selection is rough on this week’s Sunday slate. Picking a tight end with a good matchup, and something to play for, is going to be difficult, but let’s go with Dallas Goedert($4,900). Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles need to win this week to guarantee the number one seed in the NFC. This week’s game is also against the New York Giants, who have clinched a wild card spot already. The Giants could be resting players which lends to the Eagles offense having great matchups. Goedert is one of the league’s best tight end fantasy options and has a great chance of finishing this weekend as the top tight end.

Sample Lineup for Week 18:

Andy Dalton, $4,800

Zack Moss, $5,200

Jahan Dotson, $4,500

Dallas Goedert, $4,900

49ers DST, $4,100

Surely, last week’s 49ers defensive performance was just a fluke. The league’s best defense was embarrassed by Jarrett Stidham but should get right this week while fighting for the number one seed in the NFC. With these selections in place, DFS players are left with $26,500 to spend on the remaining spots. This is enough to pay up for high end players in great matchups. Players in great spots this week include CeeDee Lamb and Austin Ekeler. Mix and match these players with other high-end selections to maximize the chances of cashing. Good luck in Week 18 of your DraftKings DFS tournaments.

