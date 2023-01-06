Saints to donate automated external defibrillators to local recreational facilities

The New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that they will be providing automated external defibrillators (AED’s) to both the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) and Jefferson Parish Recreation Department (JPRD).

Both NORD and JPRD will be conducting training sessions so that all of their staff members can become familiar with properly using the equipment.

40 NORD facilities and 27 JPRD facilities will receive AEDs, including 35 parks, three baseball fields, and two football facilities



Saints and Pelicans owner, Mrs. Gayle Benson said, “In light of the horrible events involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, we felt it was urgent that we reach out to our local recreational facilities to determine their needs. NFL games have the most advanced medical staff and equipment on hand, and we believe this needs to be replicated as best as possible on the youth sports level.”

Mrs. Benson added, “Hearing the news of Damar’s improvement from his doctors today was very heartening. Our prayers continue for him and his recovery, for his family and teammates and the doctors that are giving him such great care.”

