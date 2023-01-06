Fleur-de-Links, January 6: Jameis Winston wins Saints’ Ed Block Courage Award

Paulson Adebo and Andrus Peat did not practice on Thursday, while Justin Evans, James Hurst, Taysom Hill, Ty Summers, Juwan Johnson, Marcus Maye, and Ryan Ramczyk were all limited.

The Saints and Pelicans have donated Automated External Defibrillators for availability for youth sporting events.

A look at what the Saints have at stake in their season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints are currently on a 3-game winning streak, and they will look to keep that streak alive against the Carolina Panthers.

Cameron Jordan speaks on his sack record and the accolades he has received.

Jameis Winston has been named the winner of the Saints’ 2022 Ed Block Courage Award, an award given to a player who has persevered through adversity.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael speaks on the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans Saints and @PelicansNBA provide Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) To Local Recreational Facilitieshttps://t.co/zn3ZujwSNa — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 5, 2023

Congrats to @Jaboowins on being named the #Saints 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/c5A4jws5Xs — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 5, 2023