Fleur-de-Links, January 6: Jameis Winston wins Saints’ Ed Block Courage Award

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 18 - Saints News Network
Paulson Adebo and Andrus Peat did not practice on Thursday, while Justin Evans, James Hurst, Taysom Hill, Ty Summers, Juwan Johnson, Marcus Maye, and Ryan Ramczyk were all limited.
Saints and Pelicans donate 67 AEDs to local recreation departments - NBC Sports
The Saints and Pelicans have donated Automated External Defibrillators for availability for youth sporting events.
Saints Have Plenty at Stake vs. Panthers in Week 18 - Saints News Network
A look at what the Saints have at stake in their season finale against the Carolina Panthers.
Panthers try to end Saints’ 3-game win streak in finale - Newsday
The Saints are currently on a 3-game winning streak, and they will look to keep that streak alive against the Carolina Panthers.
Cam Jordan on quarterback sack reel, accolades 1/5/23 - New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan speaks on his sack record and the accolades he has received.
Jameis Winston Wins Saints’ 2022 Ed Block Courage Award - Saints News Network
Jameis Winston has been named the winner of the Saints’ 2022 Ed Block Courage Award, an award given to a player who has persevered through adversity.
Pete Carmichael on offensive evaluation 1/5/23 - New Orleans Saints
Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael speaks on the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.
New Orleans Saints and @PelicansNBA provide Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) To Local Recreational Facilities
Congrats to @Jaboowins on being named the #Saints 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner!
Congrats to @camjordan94 for winning Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award. Given annually to Saints player who best helps media/fans through cooperation & insight.
Jordan's always a top contender, but especially stood out during a trying season when topics weren’t always pleasant.
