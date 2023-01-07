Chiefs vs. Raiders: Saturday NFL Special open thread

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup in Sin City. Kansas City is fighting for the AFC’s top seed here in the final week, while Las Vegas is looking toward the draft. Can Vegas pull off the huge upset? Will Patrick Mahomes dominate the Las Vegas defense? Let’s tune in and find out!

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - ESPN and ABC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

