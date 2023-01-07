Titans vs. Jaguars: AFC South Championship open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South Championship Game tonight in DUUUVAL! The winner of this de-facto playoff game wins the AFC South title outright, while the loser goes home. Can Tennessee stop their six-game losing streak in time to save their season? Will Jacksonville complete a monumental turnaround to the division title? Let’s tune in and find out!

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, Florida

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN and ABC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!