The Denver Broncos received permission to interview Sean Payton, per report

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton. The offseason started early for the Saints with the restructuring of Michael Thomas contract and now granting permission to allow Sean Payton interview for the Denver Broncos head coach job. There was speculation about if he would have interest in the Denver Broncos position, this shows he does have interest try to revive Russell Wilson and the Broncos. The Broncos can't conduct any in-person interviews with Coach Payton until January 17th.

Now we know Denver and Sean Payton both share mutual interest. Now we look at the compensation the Saints would get in return. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints and Broncos haven't discussed compensation. It was noted that if talks between Denver and Payton went well then talks would go on.

As far as what they can offer in a trade, it's not a lot, but it may be enough. In terms of early-round picks, they have a first-round pick (49ers' original pick) that they received from Miami for Bradley Chubb. They also have a third and fourth-round pick in 2023. In 2024, they have a first, second, third, and fourth-round selection. They also have a few quality players that could be attractive to the Saints, such as Jerry Jeudy and a few others.

This is just the first step in a Sean Payton return to the NFL. There will be other teams interested and if you are rooting for large compensation in return then the hope is more requested interviews happen soon.

Could Sean Payton fix the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson? Might be a new challenge he is interested in.

