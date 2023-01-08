 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions vs. Packers: Sunday Night Football Finale open thread

An NFC North matchup that will determine the final NFC playoff berth caps the 2022 NFL Regular Season! Join us here to discuss the game!

The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions tonight in Lambeau. Both teams have a clear and simple path to the playoffs: Win this game. Will the Packers avoid the season sweep to their division rivals? Can the Lions finally best Aaron Rodgers away from home? Let’s tune in and find out!

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

