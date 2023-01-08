Saints vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints host the Panthers in the Superdome today. With the playoffs and the NFC South title now off the table for both teams, this game will be played for bragging rights and pride. Here’s to hoping the Saints end the season with a four-game win streak and some hope for renewed success in 2023.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 18 action:

Game time:

Sunday, January 8th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Jason Benetti, Matt Millen

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 711

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 227 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -3.5; Over/Under 42, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Cat Scratch Reader

