Saints vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
Carolina Panthers (6-10) at New Orleans Saints (7-9)
The Saints host the Panthers in the Superdome today. With the playoffs and the NFC South title now off the table for both teams, this game will be played for bragging rights and pride. Here’s to hoping the Saints end the season with a four-game win streak and some hope for renewed success in 2023.
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 18 action:
Game time:
Sunday, January 8th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Jason Benetti, Matt Millen
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 711
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 227 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -3.5; Over/Under 42, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Opponent Blog:
