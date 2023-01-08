Saints vs. Panthers: Week 18 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 18

The Saints host the Panthers in today’s regular season finale. What a long, strange season it’s been, but the conclusion is now here. Bragging rights and pride are the only things on the line in this season finale, and that will have to be enough. For today, we hope to see some young stars get some in-game action, as we gear toward the future of the Saints in 2023. Now we watch the Saints in a regular season for the last time until September.

Kickoff:

Sunday, January 8th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Jason Benetti, Matt Millen

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 711

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 227 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -3.5; Over/Under 42, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Cat Scratch Reader

Here’s to the Saints beating the Panthers! Who Dat!

