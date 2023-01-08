Saints vs. Panthers: Week 18 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 18
Carolina Panthers (6-10) at New Orleans Saints (7-9)
The Saints host the Panthers in today’s regular season finale. What a long, strange season it’s been, but the conclusion is now here. Bragging rights and pride are the only things on the line in this season finale, and that will have to be enough. For today, we hope to see some young stars get some in-game action, as we gear toward the future of the Saints in 2023. Now we watch the Saints in a regular season for the last time until September.
Kickoff:
Sunday, January 8th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Jason Benetti, Matt Millen
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 711
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 227 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -3.5; Over/Under 42, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints beating the Panthers! Who Dat!
The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!
Loading comments...