New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives

8 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Week 17 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (7-9) are back at home in Caesars Superdome to face the Carolina Panthers (6-10) for their final game of the 2022 season.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • CB Paulson Adebo
  • G Andrus Peat
  • S Marcus Maye
  • WR Kirk Merritt
  • RT Ryan Ramczyk
  • DE Payton Turner
  • DB Justin Evans
  • TE J.P. Holtz

Carolina Panthers:

  • DE Brian Burns
  • S Juston Burris
  • OT Larnel Coleman
  • WR Rashard Higgins
  • C Sam Tecklenburg
  • DT Matt Loannidis

