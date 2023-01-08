New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives

Week 17 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (7-9) are back at home in Caesars Superdome to face the Carolina Panthers (6-10) for their final game of the 2022 season.
Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- CB Paulson Adebo
- G Andrus Peat
- S Marcus Maye
- WR Kirk Merritt
- RT Ryan Ramczyk
- DE Payton Turner
- DB Justin Evans
- TE J.P. Holtz
Carolina Panthers:
- DE Brian Burns
- S Juston Burris
- OT Larnel Coleman
- WR Rashard Higgins
- C Sam Tecklenburg
- DT Matt Loannidis
