New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives

Week 17 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (7-9) are back at home in Caesars Superdome to face the Carolina Panthers (6-10) for their final game of the 2022 season.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

CB Paulson Adebo

G Andrus Peat

S Marcus Maye

WR Kirk Merritt

RT Ryan Ramczyk

DE Payton Turner

DB Justin Evans

TE J.P. Holtz

Carolina Panthers:

DE Brian Burns

S Juston Burris

OT Larnel Coleman

WR Rashard Higgins

C Sam Tecklenburg

DT Matt Loannidis

