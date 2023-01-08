Saints fans ready to sell their soul for 2023

The New Orleans Saints finally rattled off a winning streak, albeit too little too late, with an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles on the same day they were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Even still, hope among the Who Dat Nation is approaching the highest’s it’s been since Week 8 when the Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders.

Could the team’s late season winning streak be enough for the Saints to keep Dennis Allen around for at least another season? It certainly seems likely.

At the same time, could the Saints late season heroics be enough to show Sean Payton that the grass could be just as green with a return to New Orleans? It is definitely not off the table.

While Sean Payton and Tom Brady’s camps have reportedly leaked mutual interest in playing together in 2023, the possibility of a Saints-Brady tandem in New Orleans appears to be of interest the vast majority of Saints fans polled.

Will any of it matter? Will the Saints ultimately just roll with Dennis Allen and whoever at quarterback, whether that be Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, Jimmy Garoppolo or someone else? Time will tell. But the offseason is just around the corner now.