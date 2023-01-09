2023 National Championship Game: open thread

Finally, the #1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) face the #3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) in the CFP National Championship Game presented by AT&T. Tonight, Georgia looks to win their second-consecutive national title, while TCU looks to win their first national title since 1938. TCU enters this game as the biggest underdog in a National Championship game since one-loss Florida State entered the 1994 Orange Bowl as a 14.5-point underdog to undefeated Nebraska (Florida St. won that game). No matter the result tonight, history will be made.

2023 CFP National Championship Game

#1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. #3 TCU Horned Frogs

Location: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Game Time: 4:30pm PST / 6:30pm CST / 7:30pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Georgia -13; O/U 62, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enjoy the game, everyone!