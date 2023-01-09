Fleur-de-Links, January 9: Saints fall in season finale

The Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 season finale.

Marcus Davenport and D’Onta Freeman were both ejected from the Week 18 game between the Saints and the Panthers.

Heading into Week 18, Andy Dalton needed to play only one series to secure a $1 million bonus.

Michael Thomas has agreed to rework his deal, potentially freeing up cap space for the upcoming offseason.

A look at the players who will be free agents in the 2023 offseason.

The Denver Broncos have reportedly been granted permission to interview Sean Payton, though the interview cannot take place until at least January 17th.

A prediction of the Saints opponents for the 2023 season.

WR Chris Olave now has the second most receiving yards during a rookie campaign in #Saints history.



With 1,041 receiving yards, he surpasses Marques Colston (1,038) and only has less than Michael Thomas (1,137).