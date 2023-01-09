Fleur-de-Links, January 9: Saints fall in season finale

New Orleans Saints News:
Many of the Saints’ problems haunt team in season finale - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 season finale.
D’Onta Foreman, Marcus Davenport ejected after trading blows in Saints-Panthers game - Yahoo! Sports
Marcus Davenport and D’Onta Freeman were both ejected from the Week 18 game between the Saints and the Panthers.
Saints’ Andy Dalton Cashes $1 Million Bonus Despite Week 18 Loss to Panthers - Sports Illustrated
Heading into Week 18, Andy Dalton needed to play only one series to secure a $1 million bonus.
Saints and WR Michael Thomas agree to a reworked deal, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Michael Thomas has agreed to rework his deal, potentially freeing up cap space for the upcoming offseason.
Sunday could be the last game in a Saints uniform for these 26 impending free agents - NOLA
A look at the players who will be free agents in the 2023 offseason.
The Denver Broncos received permission to interview Sean Payton, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Denver Broncos have reportedly been granted permission to interview Sean Payton, though the interview cannot take place until at least January 17th.
Saints Projected Opponents for 2023 - Saints News Network
A prediction of the Saints opponents for the 2023 season.
WR Chris Olave now has the second most receiving yards during a rookie campaign in #Saints history.— Saints PR (@SaintsPR) January 8, 2023
With 1,041 receiving yards, he surpasses Marques Colston (1,038) and only has less than Michael Thomas (1,137).#CARvsNO
Year 1 for Chris Olave. First 1,000-yard season.#Saints | @chrisolave_ pic.twitter.com/3cNHWpAY6L— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 8, 2023
#Saints Tyrann Mathieu ends his 10th season with a career high in total tackles (91), 3 interceptions, 8 pass deflections, a sack, and a forced fumble. Safe to say the New Orleans native has turned out to be a good signing. #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/RIKo5GKkyD— Jackson Grant (@Jaxadus) January 8, 2023
