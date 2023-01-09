 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 9: Saints fall in season finale

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Many of the Saints’ problems haunt team in season finale - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 season finale.

D’Onta Foreman, Marcus Davenport ejected after trading blows in Saints-Panthers game - Yahoo! Sports

Marcus Davenport and D’Onta Freeman were both ejected from the Week 18 game between the Saints and the Panthers.

Saints’ Andy Dalton Cashes $1 Million Bonus Despite Week 18 Loss to Panthers - Sports Illustrated

Heading into Week 18, Andy Dalton needed to play only one series to secure a $1 million bonus.

Saints and WR Michael Thomas agree to a reworked deal, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Michael Thomas has agreed to rework his deal, potentially freeing up cap space for the upcoming offseason.

Sunday could be the last game in a Saints uniform for these 26 impending free agents - NOLA

A look at the players who will be free agents in the 2023 offseason.

The Denver Broncos received permission to interview Sean Payton, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Denver Broncos have reportedly been granted permission to interview Sean Payton, though the interview cannot take place until at least January 17th.

Saints Projected Opponents for 2023 - Saints News Network

A prediction of the Saints opponents for the 2023 season.

