Social media reactions to Saints loss against Panthers in season finale

Going into this game, the Saints knew they had nothing to play for as they were already eliminated from playoff contention a week prior to kickoff. This game would simply be an opportunity to end things on a high note with a 4-game winning streak heading into the off season. In true Saints fashion, what should’ve been a win quickly turned into yet another frustrating loss which has been the reoccurring theme for this team all season.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints found a way to make me depressed in a game that had no meaning. See y’all next season… pic.twitter.com/SqNbd2I9xS — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) January 8, 2023

Not sure how you can watch a team lose in the same fashion 10 times and think major changes don't need to be made.



Hell, the Saints made the same dumb mistakes even in their wins this season. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 8, 2023

The Saints lose to the Panthers on a last-second field goal to end the season with a 7-10 record, their worst record since 2005. pic.twitter.com/vJ8Uivmrms — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2023

Sam Darnold going 5/15 for 43 yards and two interceptions, but beating the Saints. pic.twitter.com/U7EE4VwR8I — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) January 8, 2023

Sam Darnold had 43 total passing yards and the Panthers still won.



Hilarious. — Cat Scratch Reader (@CatScratchReadr) January 8, 2023

How the hell did we lose to a QB who threw for only 43 yards?!? FIRE DENNIS ALLEN! pic.twitter.com/SuVSoRyKfN — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) January 9, 2023

Dennis Allen will be back next season.



Hello DARKNESS, my old friend. pic.twitter.com/1KwY55O7Ml — Saints 4 life (@Saints4lyfe73) January 9, 2023

Saints losing to a QB only throwing 40 yards and 2 INT’s is so fitting to this season finale. — Kyle (@kyle_trammell) January 8, 2023

With that, the Saints have finished the 2022 season 7-10. Many fans are happy that they won’t have to watch this team for the next several months. As bad as this season has been, there still remains hope for the future of the New Orleans Saints if the proper things can be adjusted in the offseason.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel