Filed under:

Social media reactions to Saints loss against Panthers in season finale

That about sums up this season, doesn't it?

By Sterling Mclymont
/ new
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Going into this game, the Saints knew they had nothing to play for as they were already eliminated from playoff contention a week prior to kickoff. This game would simply be an opportunity to end things on a high note with a 4-game winning streak heading into the off season. In true Saints fashion, what should’ve been a win quickly turned into yet another frustrating loss which has been the reoccurring theme for this team all season.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

With that, the Saints have finished the 2022 season 7-10. Many fans are happy that they won’t have to watch this team for the next several months. As bad as this season has been, there still remains hope for the future of the New Orleans Saints if the proper things can be adjusted in the offseason.

