New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

Week 4 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-1) are back home in Caesars Superdome this week to take on one of their NFC South rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

In a surprising move, QB Derek Carr who suffered an AC Sprain just last week against the Green Bay Packers will start today. Carr sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited in on Friday. Carr said he was going to do everything he could to get back on the field and play and after taking reps on Friday without any issues, he will do so today.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

Jordan Howden (Finger)

G Cesar Ruiz (Concussion)

CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring)

TE Foster Moreau (ankle)

DE Kyle Phillips

QB Jake Luton

WR A.T. Perry

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

LB SirVocea Dennis (Hamstring)

DL Calijah Kancey (Calf)

CB Derrick Pitts (Hamstring)

CB Jamel Dean (Neck/Shoulder)

TE Payne Durham

G Brandon Walton

OLB Markees Watts

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel