Chiefs vs. Jets: Sunday Night Football open thread

The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in the Garden State. This was expected to be a huge matchup before the season started, but the loss of Aaron Rodgers has obviously changed all of that. Will Patrick Mahomes humble the Jets defense? Can Zack Wilson not embarrass himself in primetime? Let’s tune in and find out!

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

