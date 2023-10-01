Saints vs. Buccaneers: Game time, TV, radio, online streaming, mobile, and odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1)
The Saints face the Bucs at home in the Caesars Superdome today with first place in the NFC South on the line. The big question today is who starts at quarterback for the Saints? Derek Carr? Possibly. James Winston? Probably. We really don't know, but whoever it is, the Saints offensive line must play significantly better this week. Here’s hoping that happens.
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 4 action:
Game time:
Sunday, October 1st - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 230 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -3.5; Over/Under 40 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Gold Pants
Opponent Blog:
