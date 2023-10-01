Saints vs. Buccaneers: Game time, TV, radio, online streaming, mobile, and odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Bucs at home in the Caesars Superdome today with first place in the NFC South on the line. The big question today is who starts at quarterback for the Saints? Derek Carr? Possibly. James Winston? Probably. We really don't know, but whoever it is, the Saints offensive line must play significantly better this week. Here’s hoping that happens.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 4 action:

Game time:

Sunday, October 1st - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 230 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

Odds:

Saints -3.5; Over/Under 40 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Bucs Nation

