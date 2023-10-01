Saints vs. Buccaneers: Week 4 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 4

The Saints take on the Bucs, looking to secure their claim to first place in the NFC South today. Both teams have a chance to stake that claim with a win in this game, but the Saints need to come out and prove they want it more. Let’s get this one underway, Who Dat Nation!

Kickoff:

Sunday, October 1st - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 230 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

Odds:

Saints -3.5; Over/Under 40 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Bucs Nation

Here’s to New Orleans getting back in the win column! Who Dat!

