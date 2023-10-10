State of the NFC South: Week 6

This NFL season has been absolutely wild so far. Through five weeks, there have been twists and turns that nobody expected. The NFC South is not exempt from this. With that being said, let’s look at how the NFC South is doing after five weeks.

State of the New Orleans Saints

The Saints needed a rebound win and absolutely delivered, destroying the Patriots 34-0. There were a lot of improvements on the offensive side of the ball. This comes both in the form of play calling and execution. Saints OC Pete Carmichael threw a lot of different looks, and it had the Pats in shambles.

The defense showed out and made Mac Jones look like a CFL QB. The Saints defense forced Jones to throw two interceptions, including a pick-six.

The Saints take on the Houston Texans this week. The Texans have been a competitive ball club, and the Saints shouldn’t take them likely. The Saints are on the road again but should be able to take this one.

State of the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons won a nailbiter against the Houston Texans. The Falcons are 3-2 on the season and undefeated at home. They’ll take on the Commanders at home, and I think they’ll take this one.

State of the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are an absolute dumpster fire. The team is 0-5 and doesn’t have a first-round pick. The Panthers might be in the worst situation in the NFL. The team is bad, and they may give the Chicago Bears a top-three pick.

They take on the Miami Dolphins on the road. This will likely be a blowout. It might be a while until the Panthers pick up their first win. I’m easily taking the Dolphins and not thinking twice.

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is coming off their bye week and currently sit 3-1. The Bucs have looked good so far and will use this extra rest to their advantage. They have a tough matchup taking on the Detroit Lions at home. The Bucs have been hot, but I have the Lions taking this one.

