Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 6

Another fun week of fantasy football has concluded and the work for the next begins. Many players have cemented themselves as fantasy must-starts each week, but rosters are always changing. Last week, not a single viable running back emerged for rosters. This week, two emerged while a wide receiver is making his return to fantasy relevance. Just two teams have their bye this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. Here are some players available in the majority of leagues who can help on rosters each week. This is waiver wire targets for week 6 of the fantasy football regular season.

Waiver wire targets for week 6 of the fantasy football season

Gardner Minshew, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have been scrappy all season and will now have several games without rookie Anthony Richardson under center. Richardson has been fantasy relevant all season but his injury concerns keep popping up. With Minshew under center, the Colts run a much more efficient pro-style offense. Minshew will benefit from resurging running attack. Next week, the Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose defense does not instill fear into any offense. After that though, the Colts have to play the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. Minshew still could be viable in super flex leagues, especially without a current timetable for Richardson’s return.

D’Onta Foreman, running back, Chicago Bears

The Bears strive to stay balanced and use their running backs. Unfortunately for them, almost the entire unit suffered injuries in week 5. Khalil Herbert is expected to miss several weeks with an ankle injury. Rookie Roschon Johnson is in concussion protocol, which usually means a minimum of one week on the sideline. Foreman has been good when called upon. With the Carolina Panthers last year, Foreman rushed for over 900 yards with a 4.5 yards per carry average. He is a good enough running back to step in immediately and have fantasy value, even for just a couple of weeks.

Emari Demercado, running back, Arizona Cardinals

Unfortunately, bell-cow running back James Conner suffered some kind of knee injury in week 5. Conner has been one of the league’s few every-down back so far this season. It is unknown if the injury was significant or not, but even minor knee strains usually require a couple weeks of rest. Demercado stepped into the primary role and looked like an NFL ready running back. He turned 10 carries into 45 yards on the ground and added a touchdown. The Cardinals offense is built to use a single primary running back. Demercado is immediately fantasy relevant if Conner misses any time.

Zay Jones, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

Zay Jones looked like he was finally healthy this season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense. Jones has struggled to stay on the field this season, but this offense needs his production. When on the field, Lawrence trusts Jones and the offense looks more explosive. In the two healthy games for Jones, he has 12 targets and scored twice. The Jaguars offense has looked better each week in a wide-open AFC East and will need to hope Jones avoided another nagging injury. Zay Jones and the Jags have a tough stretch of games coming up, but they have proven to be fantasy relevant against most teams that Jones might be worth stashing.

