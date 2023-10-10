Fleur-de-Links, October 10: Saints hand Patriots worst home loss ever

It was the worst home loss for the New England Patriots in franchise history as the New Orleans Saints blanked Mac Jones and company 34-0.

There weren’t many downs for the Black and Gold in this matchup, but plenty of ups to break down and discuss.

Could Pete Carmichael be a legit OC? Is this the biggest win in recent memory for the Saints?

The veteran safety comes off of his three-game suspension and will return to the team this week.

Were there any bad things to point out from this one? Could there be something considered ugly? Find out here.

"That's MY TEAM!"



Inside the #Saints locker room after the 34-0 win at the Patriots ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/clJ0AMaZrN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2023

Another reminder of how good #Saints defense has been.



Saints are only team to hold 49ers to less than 21 points during 49ers current 15-game regular season winning streak.



Saints lost to 49ers 13-0 last November.

49ers are averaging 31.5 points during streak. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) October 9, 2023