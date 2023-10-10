 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, October 10: Saints hand Patriots worst home loss ever

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Game Recap: Saints vs Pats-Canal St Chronicles

It was the worst home loss for the New England Patriots in franchise history as the New Orleans Saints blanked Mac Jones and company 34-0.

Ups and Downs: Saints vs Pats-CSC

There weren’t many downs for the Black and Gold in this matchup, but plenty of ups to break down and discuss.

Overreactions: Saints vs Pats-CSC

Could Pete Carmichael be a legit OC? Is this the biggest win in recent memory for the Saints?

Marcus Maye returns-Saints News Network

The veteran safety comes off of his three-game suspension and will return to the team this week.

Good, bad, and ugly-CSC

Were there any bad things to point out from this one? Could there be something considered ugly? Find out here.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...