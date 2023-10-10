Fleur-de-Links, October 10: Saints hand Patriots worst home loss ever

Game Recap: Saints vs Pats-Canal St Chronicles
It was the worst home loss for the New England Patriots in franchise history as the New Orleans Saints blanked Mac Jones and company 34-0.
Ups and Downs: Saints vs Pats-CSC
There weren’t many downs for the Black and Gold in this matchup, but plenty of ups to break down and discuss.
Overreactions: Saints vs Pats-CSC
Could Pete Carmichael be a legit OC? Is this the biggest win in recent memory for the Saints?
Marcus Maye returns-Saints News Network
The veteran safety comes off of his three-game suspension and will return to the team this week.
Good, bad, and ugly-CSC
Were there any bad things to point out from this one? Could there be something considered ugly? Find out here.
"That's MY TEAM!"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2023
Inside the #Saints locker room after the 34-0 win at the Patriots ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/clJ0AMaZrN
Another reminder of how good #Saints defense has been.— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) October 9, 2023
Saints are only team to hold 49ers to less than 21 points during 49ers current 15-game regular season winning streak.
Saints lost to 49ers 13-0 last November.
49ers are averaging 31.5 points during streak.
A nice day for #Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller in Sunday's win over the Patriots. Much more on the way. pic.twitter.com/biRiry0nei— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 10, 2023
Loading comments...