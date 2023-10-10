2 takeaways from the Saints win against the Patriots

1. The play calling looked better, but let’s see it more than once

The New Orleans Saints offense looked much better on Sunday, as they managed to score over 20 points for the first time in forever and looked much more fluid and coherent. Derek Carr may have been more injured last week than we thought, as he looked much better following the Saints worst offensive output of the season. The Saints used much more pre-snap motions that in previous games, but we should want to see this more in the future if the confidence in the coaching staff is to be repaired.

2. This game may have been a referendum on the Patriots and not the Saints

The New England Patriots were once the greatest dynasty the NFL had ever seen, but in the years following Tom Brady’s departure they have looked nothing like what they once were. The Saints’ defense was more of the same on Sunday, but the Patriots looked inept on all sides of the ball. The Saints offense did look much better, but considering the opponent it would be fair to temper expectations until we see what we saw this week again. Bill Belichick just suffered the two worst losses of his career in New England while the Saints played up to their standards on defense, this game may have been more about what New England isn’t than what the Saints are, but let’s hope this is incorrect.

