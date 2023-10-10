Monday Night Football Social Media Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their three-game skid on Monday Night Football, defeating the Green Bay Packers 17-13. The Raiders’ defense was the key to victory, recording three interceptions and two sacks. Linebacker Robert Spillane had two interceptions, including a clutch pick in the end zone with 44 seconds left to seal the win.

The Packers’ offense struggled throughout the game with QB Jordan Love throwing for just around 180 yards with three interceptions. The Packers’ running game was also ineffective, as they rushed for less than 100 yards.

The Raiders’ offense wasn’t much better, but they were able to make some key plays when it mattered most. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 190 yards and a touchdown and running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 69 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders’ victory was a much-needed win for the Raiders, who had started the season 1-3. Let’s take a look at what the internet has to say about last night’s game.

STOP PLAYIN!!!!!!!!!! Raider Nation I LOVE YALL ‍☠️ MORE. — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) October 10, 2023

Jordan Love with his best Dak impression pic.twitter.com/XWvZjVS6Hh — Jason (@JasonEXP) October 10, 2023

the fact he barely secured the catch is wild pic.twitter.com/p9ynYbpFYT — . (@jaxfin) October 10, 2023

Is Jordan Love still the answer? — RoBo Tesla (@Raldi616) October 10, 2023