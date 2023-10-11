SB Nation Reacts Survey: Do you think the Saints are headed in the right direction?

The New Orleans Saints are headed into Week 6 after a huge 34-0 win in Foxborough against the New England Patriots, handing Bill Belichick one of the biggest losses in his NFL career. That game was a much-needed win for New Orleans after losing 2 straight games, which was kicked off by a shoulder injury suffered by QB Derek Carr in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. Fortunately, Carr has seemingly bounced back, as has the Saints. The offense and defense came together on Sunday, putting up over 20 points for the first time this season, which included 3 offensive touchdowns and a pick 6 by Tyrann Mathieu. Let’s hope they can handle the Houston Texans in a similar fashion on Sunday. But of course, we want to hear from you. What are your thoughts? Do you think the Saints have turned the corner after this huge win and are headed in the right direction?

