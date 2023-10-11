Fleur-de-Links, October 11: Miller and Kamara shine in Saints’ win

The New Orleans Saints had a strong performance on Sunday from a certain rookie running back.

The Bucs were on a bye in Week 5, Saints and Falcons picked up big wins, and the Carolina Panthers are still searching for their first win of the season.

The Saints will travel to the Lone Star State this weekend, and we have some numbers to keep on eye on for the weekend.

In a game that the Saints shouldn’t have lost, could that comeback victory for the Packers actually hurt the Black and Gold?

It was all-around effort from the good guys on Sunday up in New England, and we take a look at some of the key takeaways from the game.