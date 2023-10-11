 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 11: Miller and Kamara shine in Saints’ win

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Breakout Player-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints had a strong performance on Sunday from a certain rookie running back.

State of the NFC South-CSC

The Bucs were on a bye in Week 5, Saints and Falcons picked up big wins, and the Carolina Panthers are still searching for their first win of the season.

Numbers to Knows: Saints vs Texans-CSC

The Saints will travel to the Lone Star State this weekend, and we have some numbers to keep on eye on for the weekend.

Could the Saints loss to Green Bay haunt them?-Saints Wire

In a game that the Saints shouldn’t have lost, could that comeback victory for the Packers actually hurt the Black and Gold?

Takeaways from Saints vs Pats-CSC

It was all-around effort from the good guys on Sunday up in New England, and we take a look at some of the key takeaways from the game.

