Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 6

The New Orleans Saints rebounded in dominant fashion in Foxborough. Their 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots shows that the team still has the potential to win the NFC South and possibly make a run. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 5, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

13. New Orleans Saints: +3800 (Last week’s odds: +4300) (Last week’s ranking: 15)

1. San Francisco 49ers: +450 (+550) (2)

2. Kansas City Chiefs: +500 (+550) (1)

3. Philadelphia Eagles: +650 (+650) (3)

4. Buffalo Bills: +1000 (+700) (4)

5. Miami Dolphins: +1000 (+1300) (7)

6. Dallas Cowboys: +1200 (+850) (5)

7. Baltimore Ravens: +1500 (+1200) (6)

8. Detroit Lions +1800 (+2000) (8)

9. Los Angeles Chargers +2200 (+2800) (9)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars: +2300 (+3300) (12)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6000 (+6500) (18)

19. Atlanta Falcons: +8000 (+8000) (21)

31. Carolina Panthers: +60000 (+55000) (31)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.