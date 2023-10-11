If the Saints win/lose against the Texans

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a dominant win on the road against the New England Patriots. As good of a performance as that was, the Saints still need to continue to build on that and stack up back-to-back wins if they want to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The race for the NFC South is starting to take shape and the Saints will need to win this game against the Houston Texans if they have hopes of chasing down the division title.

If the Saints win

Winning here would put the Saints at a 3-0 record on the season against AFC opponents, which is an impressive feat considering how competitive that conference is turning out to be. Coming out of the week with an overall 4-2 record would also begin to set the Saints apart from other teams in the conference. The race for the NFC South is still on, winning here would continue to keep New Orleans on pace with both the Falcons and Bucs.

The team can’t afford to get complacent after their victory in New England. A win here would start to make critics into believers of the Saints and also build up the confidence and chemistry that the team has already begun to set the foundation for.

If the Saints lose

A loss here would put the Saints back in the same position they were in heading into the game against the Patriots: .500 on the season. It would also continue the trending theme from last year that Dennis Allen can’t produce back-to-back wins more than once or twice a season.

Coming out of the week 3-3 would also continue to make the race for the division title that much harder. If you look around the NFC South, all competitive teams in the division have fairly winnable games. The Saints will need to handle their own business and avoid a loss here as the season progresses and wins begin to mean a lot more as playoff proceedings begin to take shape in the coming weeks.

