Saints vs. Texans, their history then and now

The New Orleans Saints will be on the road again this week, this time to face the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium. This will be 6th time that these two franchises will face one another since the Texans entered the league as an expansion team in 2002. New Orleans has a 3-2 record against the Texans with all 3 wins coming at home in the Superdome as they have yet to defeat Houston at home.

The Saints will head into this game with a 3-2 record after defeating the New England Patriots 34-0, in a dominating shut out win last Sunday. The Houston Texans are currently 2-3 after losing to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kickoff is at 12pm CT, and the game will be broadcast on FOX with Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline)

