Wednesday’s Saints vs. Texans Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans are both pretty banged up ahead of their game on Sunday afternoon. Tight end Juwan Johnson remains absent from practice as he deals with a calf injury. Quarterback Derek Carr practiced in full for the first time since suffering an AC joint sprain during the Saints’ Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Chris Olave is a new name on the injury report after suffering a toe injury during warm-ups before the Saints' 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots.

The Houston Texans are expected to be without standout rookie wide receiver Tank Dell as he is dealing with a concussion. Houston’s star left tackle Laremy Tunstil was also absent from practice with a knee injury.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

QB Derek Carr (Shoulder)

G Andrus Peat (Concussion)

S Marcus Maye (Return from suspension)

Limited Participation

G/T James Hurst (Foot)

WR Chris Olave (Toe)

DE Cameron Jordan (Back)

TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-Rest)

T Ryan Ramcyzk (NIR-Rest)

Did Not Participate

T Landon Young (Hip)

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

FB Adam Prentice (Knee)

S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

Houston Texans:

Full Participation

CB Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

LB Denzel Perryman (Hand/Wrist)

G Josh Jones (Hand)

T Tytus Howard (Hand)

WR Noah Brown (Groin)

Limited Participation

G Shaquille Mason (Ankle)

LB Chrisitan Harris (Concussion)

T George Fant (Hip/Shoulder)

LB Blake Cashman (Wrist)

Did Not Participate

T Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

CB Shaquill Griffin (Calf)

WR Tank Dell (Concussion)

WR Robert Woods (NIR-Rest/Ribs)

DT Maliek Collins (Abdomen)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.