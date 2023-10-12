Saints Rookie Report: Week 6

The New Orleans Saints are currently sitting at 3-2 after five games. There's been a lot to like and a lot to dislike thus far but the Saints rookie class is getting more comfortable each week. With all of that being said let’s take a look at the rookies after five weeks of football.

Jordan Howden

The University of Minnesota product has been quietly very productive for the Saints. The sixth rounder has been improving every week and had his best week against the Patriots. Howden was the second highest-graded rookie in week five by PFF. His 86.8 was only behind Steelers rookie Joey Porter.

Bryan Bresee

The Clemson product was quiet this past week, but he’s been solid this season. Though Bresee didn’t produce much last week, he was drawing double teams. This is a huge sign of respect for a rookie.

Blake Grupe

The 24-year-old made both of his kicks against the New England Patriots. He hit the longest FG of his career, nailing a 54-yarder. Grupe has been very good, hitting eleven of his twelve FG attempts on the season.

Kendre Miller

The TCU standout rushed for 37 yards on 12 carries and caught four passes for 53 yards. Don’t let the rushing stats fool you; Miller looked good. He was fighting for every yard. Miller is an explosive player, and he’s showing why the Saints took him in the third round.

