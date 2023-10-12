NFL Picks Week 6: So Close To Home

The New Orleans Saints face the Houston Texans on the road this week. Although this is a road game, no NFL city is closer to New Orleans, and the Saints will find a huge amount of support this Sunday, as they prepare for a tough, well-coached team, quarterbacked by one of the early leaders for NFL Rookie of the Year in CJ Stroud. The Saints defense will need to show the second-overall pick that they are the best defense he will face all season, turning this road game into a home game.

In many ways, this game is like coming home for Derek Carr, who lived in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas from 11-years old until returning to Bakersfield for his Senior year of High School. He left the Houston area long ago but kept the accent. After growing up watching his brother David get brutalized as the quarterback in Houston, Derek looks to give some lumps back to the Texans.

Now let’s take a look at this and all of the matchups in Week 6.

Last week I went 8-6

I told you so: Raiders over Packers!

What do I know: Pats over Saints?

***

WEEK 7

Thursday, October 12th - Thursday Night Football

Broncos(1-4) at Chiefs(4-1)

Denver hasn't had a win over Kansas City since Patrick Mahomes’ sophomore season at Texas Tech. This Broncos team may be worse than any of the last fifteen that have gone winless against the Chiefs. Mahomes and Co. will roll in this one. Kansas City wins 36-7.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Sunday, October 15th - Very Early Game

Ravens(3-2) at* Titans(2-3) - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

Both teams do the same thing well, run the ball and play defense, Baltimore is just better at both. Ultimately, this is going to be one of those Justin Tucker games. Baltimore wins 19-18.

Pick: Ravens

***

Sunday, October 15th - Early Games

Commanders(2-3) at Falcons(3-2)

Thanks to their defense and the leg of Younghoe Koo, Atlanta wins at home again. Atlanta wins 27-21.

Pick: Falcons

***

Vikings(1-4) at Bears(1-4)

No Justin Jefferson, no hope for Minnesota. Chicago wins 22-13.

Pick: Bears

***

Seahawks(3-1) at Bengals(2-3)

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Co. will build on the momentum from their win last week by having another great game against the Seattle defense. Cincinnati wins 27-17.

Pick: Bengals

***

49ers(5-0) at Browns(2-2)

Cleveland’s defense will break against the NFL’s best team, while the Niners defense feasts. San Francisco wins 35-7.

Pick: 49ers

***

Colts(3-2) at Jaguars(3-2)

The Jacksonville defense has one primary focus in this AFC South matchup, and that is to shut down the Indianapolis rushing attack, which over performed a week ago. On the other side of the ball, Trevor Lawrence will have a big day in the Jags’ return home from two weeks in London. Jacksonville wins 28-17.

Pick: Jaguars

***

Panthers(0-5) at Dolphins(4-1)

Miami’s offense will roll against the pitiful Panthers. Miami wins 45-10.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Saints(3-2) at Texans(2-3)

The Houston offense runs through the capable arm of rookie standout QB CJ Stroud, and that arm has carried the Texans offense all year, but Stroud hasn't faced a defense like the Saints yet in his young career. The Saints defense will force Stroud into uncharacteristic mistakes which will make a huge difference in this close matchup.

On offense, the Saints will continue to make strides, but are still not where they should be, in order to keep games like this from being as close as they are. A Blake Grupe field goal will be the difference in this game that keeps the Saints hopes firmly fixed on the NFC South lead. Saints win 22-19.

Pick: Saints

***

Sunday, October 15th - Late Games

Patriots(1-4) at Raiders(2-3)

New England will rebound from their rock bottom performance a week ago, if for no other reason than Bill Belichick will do anything to not lose to former assistant Josh McDaniels. New England wins 30-25.

Pick: Patriots

***

Lions(4-1) at Buccaneers(3-1)

Detroit will demolish Tampa Bay’s overrated defense with ease, as Ben Johnson’s dynamic offense puts this game to bed quickly and aggressively. Ready the white flags, Bucs. Detroit wins 47-7.

Pick: Lions

***

Cardinals(1-4) at Rams(2-3)

Surprisingly, it will be the Rams’ rushing game that leads the way to a close victory in this low-scoring affair. Los Angeles wins 20-19.

Pick: Rams

***

Eagles(5-0) at Jets(2-3)

The Eagles have never lost to the Jets, and they won't lose here either. Philly takes this one with ease. Philadelphia wins 32-12.

Pick: Eagles

***

Sunday Night Football

Giants(1-4) at Bills(3-2)

Following a tough loss in London, Buffalo comes home to just the kind of matchup they need to get themselves back on track. Buffalo wins 33-10.

Pick: Bills

***

Monday, October 16th - Monday Night Football

Cowboys(3-2) at Chargers(2-2) - Game of the Week

Following a devastating loss in the Bay Area, Dallas returns to California where they pull out a close win in Los Angeles, behind a rebound performance by Dak Prescott, who will be determined to stop the mocking of him for a week. Dallas wins 26-23.

Pick: Cowboys

***

That’s how I see Week 6 shaping up. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel